Glasgow Warriors announce departure of Scotland centre

Glasgow Warriors have confirmed that Scotland centre Alex Dunbar will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who has 31 caps, is currently on loan at Newcastle Falcons and, as expected, will not be returning to Scotstoun next season.

On a busy day of dealings, it was also confirmed that capped hooker Kevin Bryce will also be released, joining the already confirmed departures of full-back Stuart Hogg to Exeter Chiefs and prop Jamie Bhatti to Edinburgh.

Wingers Rory Hughes and Robbie Nairn, meanwhile, have signed new deals ahead of tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Edinburgh at Scotstoun.

Scotland cap Hughes has signed until 2020, with the option of a second year, while Nairn has agreed a two-year deal until 2021.

Hughes, 26, has made 45 appearances for the Warriors since making his debut in February 2014. The Glaswegian made his international bow in the 2015 Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Italy and has since gone on to win four caps.

Nairn, 22, has impressed in his eight outings so far this season, after making his competitive debut for the club against the Southern Kings in September.

Young back-row duo Thomas Gordon and Bruce Flockhart have also extended their stays at Scotstoun as Dave Rennie continues to build his squad for the 2019/20 season.

Gordon, 22, has signed his first full-time deal with the Warriors after impressing on a partnership contract with Currie Chieftains, on a deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2021. Flockhart, 21, made his professional debut for the club in November 2018, the Inverness native appearing for the first time in a 29-20 win away to the Ospreys.

New Zealand winger Lelia Masaga will depart Scotstoun at the end of the season, bringing an end to a two-year stint with the Warriors, with hookers James Malcolm to London Scottish and Robbie Smith to Bedford also on the leavers’ list.

Rennie, who has added another season to his contract, said: “It says a lot about the club that so many players are staying but as is always the case in sport, people sometimes need new experiences and challenges.

“Stuart Hogg and Alex Dunbar especially, they have both played over 100 games and given a decade of service to Glasgow Warriors and have played a huge part in helping the club get to where it is today. Everyone leaves with our blessing and best wishes.”