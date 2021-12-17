Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chief selection pits Gray brothers Richie and Jonny into family first

Jonny and Richie Gray have been team-mates and will be on opposing sides at Scotstoun. (Picture: Gary Hutchison)

The elder sibling has been included in the Warriors’ second-row for the Scotstoun match, and changes limited by the home side for the first European encounter in the west-end ground for almost two years.

Jamie Bhatti’s promotion to start is the only alteration from the side that took to the field at the Stade Marcel Deflandre, with the Warriors earning a losing bonus-point at the home of last season’s runners-up La Rochelle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, with the champions arriving north WIlson is preparing to “produce another physical display and take our opportunities to get a home win against another good Exeter team.

“Leaving La Rochelle with a losing bonus-point gives us a big opportunity this weekend.”

George Turner and Zander Fagerson join Bhatti in an all-Scotland front-row, with Bhatti and Turner having also started Glasgow’s victory over the Chiefs at Scotstoun back in 2018.

Jack Dempsey continues at number eight in a back-row completed by Rory Darge and Matt Fagerson.

Ali Price at scrum-half will be captain with Ross Thompson making his first home European start in an otherwise unchanged side.

Exeter have, of course named Richie’s younger brother Jonny Gray in their second row, with Scotland’s record-breaking captain Stuart Hogg also included.

Warriors have also requested visiting fans refrain from attending with faux Native American headdresses and do not participate in the chant of the 'Tomahawk Chop' during the match.

Glasgow Warriors

1. Jamie Bhatti (54)2. George Turner (67)3. Zander Fagerson (104)4. Scott Cummings (81)5. Richie Gray (69)6. Matt Fagerson (75)7. Rory Darge (11)8. Jack Dempsey (7)

9. Ali Price (C) (100)10. Ross Thompson (22)11. Cole Forbes (14)12. Sam Johnson (79)13. Sione Tuipulotu (8)14. Kyle Steyn (38)15. Josh McKay (2)

16. Johnny Matthews (18)17. Oli Kebble (63)18. Enrique Pieretto (24)19. Kiran McDonald (39)20. Rob Harley (258)21. Thomas Gordon (40)22. George Horne (72)23. Duncan Weir (112)