Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby learn Heineken Champions Cup and ECPR Challenge Cup fixtures

Fixtures and TV dates have been revealed for both competitions, with BT Sport taking British rights to all of the Warriors’ matches against the French side and Exeter Chiefs in pool A, which will be concluded by the end of January. Edinburgh have also been grouped with London Irish and CA Brive on January 15 and 21 but face a longer wait for their final fixture, at home to Section Paloise in April as part of the modified Challenge Cup, split into three sections of five teams.

The three highest-ranked clubs from each pool, and the highest-ranked fourth-placed club, as well as six Heineken Champions Cup clubs, will qualify for the Round of 16 which will be played in mid-April 2022, followed by quarter-finals and semi-finals, and the final at the Stade Vélodrome, Marseille on May 27.

Terrestrial coverage on Channel4 will also pick up several key fixtures throughout the season, beginning with Stade Toulosain defending their Champions Cup against Cardiff on December 11 – the same day Edinburgh are in Barnet to face Saracens.

This year 24 clubs, including Glasgow and nine previous winners, will compete for the Champions Cup split into two pools of 12 and divided into four pool stage rounds. Clubs ranked nine to 11 will drop into the ECPR competition leaving the eight highest-ranked from each pool in the round of 16 leading to the final which, like the Challenge Cup a day earlier, will be held in Marseille next May.