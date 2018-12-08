Glasgow Hawks 7 - 10 Hawick: visitors ease relegation fears

Hawick eased their relegation fears with a hard-fought win in the rain at mud-soaked Glasgow Hawks. Each side claimed one try but Lee Armstrong, pictured, the visiting fly-half, also added a decisive penalty.

It was Hawks who opened the scoring early in the game as they engineered a scrum five yards out after forcing the Greens to carry over their own line.

From it Bruce Flockhart, the No.8, picked up and had enough strength to go over, with stand-off Josh Henderson converting. In terms of any quality of rugby, that was about it, as the game subsequently degenerated into a series of handling errors and poor kicks with neither side able to get any continuity, dominance or indeed any points on the scoreboard for the next 40 minutes.

The second half, however, did see Hawick start to establish some territory as the penalty count against Hawks began to mount and the Greens reaped the reward, with Armstrong adding a penalty.

After more pressure, a comedy of errors from Hawks saw them lose the ball, Hawick booted it through and Shaun Muir, the prop, won the chase for the decisive try, with Armstrong adding the extras.