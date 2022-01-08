Glasgow Hawks and Hawick take centre stage in only Premiership match to survive Covid call-offs

Glasgow Hawks have stand-off Liam Brims back for the clash with Hawick.

With Scottish Rugby this week leaving it up to senior clubs themselves to decide if they are able to fulfil fixtures under the current restrictions with the Omicron variant of Covid still hitting hard, four of the scheduled Premiership games for this weekend have been postponed.

Hawks, in fifth in the top flight table, and the Greens, in third, are both keen to play though and the Borderers will be travelling to Glasgow unless anything changed overnight or changes this morning.

The game is set to take place at 2pm at Balgray, but if the snow hits that ground it may be played at Lochinch with the clubs desperate to get back into competitive action.

Hawks are fifth and 11 points behind Edinburgh Accies in the final play-off spot, so they know they need to try and win this game in hand.

They have stand-off Liam Brims back and head coach Andy Hill said: “The last two games between the teams have been very tight so we know we have to take every opportunity that comes our way.”

Hawick are third in the table and their head coach Matty Douglas said: “You couldn't get a bigger game first up after the break, Hawks will definitely be up for this one on their home patch. It should be a cracking game and we feel we are in a good place.”