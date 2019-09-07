GHA 14 - 38 Currie: Visitors keep the heat on

“We won the second half,” was GHA coach Trevor Carmichael’s succinct summing-up, as his young side reacted to a half-time rollicking to tighten-up in a match in which they had been blown away by Currie’s brisk start.

Currie led 33-0 at the break but skipper Fergus Scott admitted: “We got a bit loose and the match became scrappy. I am delighted with the bonus point, but, we have work still to do.”

Tries from Charlie Brett, Argentinine prop Matais Sonzogni Argiro, skipper Scott and Steven Hamilton had the bonus point wrapped up inside 25 minutes, with Rhys Davies completing a five-try first half in 38 minutes. Four of the touchdowns were converted by Gregor Hunter.

The GHA fight-back was kick-started by Ruairi O’Keefe’s try, converted by new boy Adam Scott.

GHA kept their guests out until Fergus Scott charged over in 71 minutes.

GHA’s O’Keefe was then yellow carded but the 14 men had the final say when Andrew Gillman completed another fluid attack, Adam Scott converting with the last kick of the game.