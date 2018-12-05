George Watsons 15-5 HS of Dundee: Watson’s retain U16 Cup

George Watson’s College became the first side to retain the Scottish Schools under-16 Cup when they defeated newcomers to this age level final, High School of Dundee, on the international pitch at BT Murrayfield last night.

There was little doubt that Watson’s deserved their win. They had much the greater share of possession and territory throughout, and their handling in pursuit of a wide game was effective. Moreover Watson’s had the edge in the forward battle, where man-of-the-match Archie Watters was a stand-out.

But High School of Dundee showed that the Taysiders are back in business, exhibiting bravery and efficiency in defence and at times threatening the Watson’s line.

The Dundee side made the best of starts by pressuring Watson’s from the kick-off and were rewarded with an unconverted try from short range by flanker Dougray Smith.

Watson’s quickly countered, taking advantage of a charged-down clearance kick to camp on the Dundee line from where No 8 Mike Cantle barged over to level the scores. Watson’s should have made more of a period of pressure on the Dundee line but such was the Taysiders’ dogged defence that the Myresiders could not find a way over the line.

However, Watson’s took charge of the game in the second half and quickly went in front when scrum-half Brodie Young chased his own kick to touch down in the corner.

Then, in the final few minutes, centre Struan Ambrose ran a good line to cruise in for his side’s third and final try to seal a fine win.