George Taylor wins new Edinburgh deal after 3 tries in 10 games

Taylor made up to sign new Edinburgh deal

Edinburgh have rewarded exciting youngster George Taylor with a new contract following his breakout campaign.

The 23-year-old has been given the new deal - the length of which has not been disclosed - after scoring three tries in 10 appearances for Richard Cockerill's side so far this season.

The former Melrose centre grabbed his first professional scores with a brace in November's 31-10 Challenge Cup win in Agen - where Taylor was also named Man of the Match - before touching down to secure a bonus-point victory against Wasps at BT Murrayfield in round three of the European competition.

Taylor said: "I'm extremely excited to be staying in Edinburgh. The club is really moving in the right direction and I'm looking forward to being part of that journey moving forward.

"I've really enjoyed this season so far and it has been brilliant having the opportunity to represent this city and this club. I can't wait to continue to pull on the jersey in the years to come."

Cockerill said: "George is another good young player who will continue to improve in this playing environment.

"We continue to build around a core of young Scottish players, and George is very much part of that. It's great to see him commit his future to the club."