Gavin Hastings: If there’s no way back for Finn Russell it wouldn’t be worth thinking about

Scotland legend and former captain Gavin Hastings says it “wouldn’t be worth thinking about” if star stand-off Finn Russell didn’t have a pathway back into the national team following his dramatic exit from the squad ahead of the Six Nations.

The 27-year-old has been told he won’t be considered for Saturday’s opening match against Ireland in Dublin after what has been described as an alcohol-related breach of team protocol last Sunday. He left the team hotel, failed to show up for training the next day and has been told by head coach Gregor Townsend he won’t be involved for the first match of the championship.

The coach said yesterday that the door is open for a return but there are clearly issues to be worked through and resolved.

“The first word I would use is unfortunate. No-one wants to see it,” said Hastings, who also captained the British and Irish Lions in 1993.

“You don’t want your best players not playing in the championship. People who love rugby want to see the best players playing in the best championship.

“So it’s unfortunate, and that’s all I can say because, you might think I have a better understanding than most about what has gone on but the truth is I don’t.”

Hastings, 58, is now in the position of heading to Dublin this weekend with the proud prospect of seeing his 23-year-old son and Glasgow Warriors stand-off Adam Hastings in the Scotland No 10 jersey, but takes no pleasure from the current situation with Russell whom he admires greatly and hopes can find a route back into the squad.

“Well I hope there is,” said the 1990 Grand Slam hero, speaking on behalf of Land Rover.

“You would have to question everything if there was no way back for Finn. I would be very surprised if there was not a way back, it wouldn’t be worth thinking about if that was the case.”

In the meantime, it is a glorious opportunity for Hastings Jnr and his dad is backing him to rise to the occasion.

“I remember Finn being injured during the France [away] match last year. Adam was on the bench and Peter Horne started at 10. There was a head injury and Adam came on and remained there. So it’s not like that time where you come on not knowing you were going to be involved,” said Hastings Snr.

“I guess at some stage he [Adam] will be told if he is going to be involved and he will then be able to relate that. The way I look at it, the last game he played for Scotland [against Russia in the 61-0 World Cup win in Shizuoka] he played well. That’s encouraging and he will use that as motivation.”

Hastings is proud to see another full-back leading the country after Stuart Hogg was appointed captain ahead of the tournament. The 27-year-old Exeter Chiefs man said last week that Hastings would be a good man to chat to and get advice on skippering a side from the sometimes withdrawn, predatory role of full-back.

“Not yet. But it sounds like I’m due to receive a call!” said Hastings, when asked if he’d spoken to the new captain. “I’d be delighted. I’ve always been a fan of Hoggy’s, he knows that. He’s very focused on what he wants to achieve on a rugby field. It’s tremendous for him and that’s what you want from your players. You want them to mature and achieve something. I think if Hoggy’s performances echo his words so far then we’re in for a treat at some stage.”

On the subject of captaining from that unique full-back position, which is an intriguing mix between last line of defence and lethal weapon in attack, Hastings said: “It’s funny, I basically captained every team I ever played for on a rugby field. It’s something that came pretty naturally to me.

“I’ve had a lot of nice comments over the years from people who I played with. You just have to have belief in what you’re doing, and have confidence. Respect from your team-mates is great to have as well and I’m sure Hoggy has that. I wish him all the best. Take charge and inspire the others to do their best.”

One of the issues is being able to be in the ear of the referee but Hastings said: “I had guys like Kenny Milne, Rob Wainwright springs to mind. But also, in terms of leadership, I had my brother Scott, of course, in front of me my whole career and also a guy like Gregor. I just wanted to get everybody involved and not leave anyone out. But, look, I have no idea what the dynamics of a squad are now.

“We used to come together a few times a year but these boys are together pretty much the whole time now so, you know, I think they know each other and the processes. Back in our day, it was a bit more unstructured I guess. You had to work out what was happening on the field off your own back, adjust to a gameplan accordingly.

“But nothing much has changed. From setpieces you have set moves but in broken play a bounce of the ball goes your way and you want them to react, you don’t want them to be so programmed that they’re looking for support. Just pin your ears back and trust the support will get to them.”

Hastings played with Townsend, of course. The pair combined for one of the most famous moments in Scottish rugby history when the current head coach slipped that sublime “Toony Flip” to his skipper to thunder under the posts for a historic win over France at Parc des Princes in 1995.

“You know what. There’s nobody I speak to who doesn’t want Scotland to do well and have some success,” said Hastings when asked about the pressure on his former team-mate ahead of what is viewed as a make-or-break campaign.

“I just feel we all have to get behind them and not dwell on the negatives. It’s probably no bad thing that they’re all away in Spain this week and they can get on with things.

“If they do manage to do well at the weekend then what a tremendous start it would be. We just want them to play well.”

l Gavin Hastings is a Land Rover ambassador. Land Rover has been helping fans discover the sport for over twenty years. Visit www. landrover.co.uk