Fraser Brown signs new deal with Glasgow Warriors and plans to repay the faith shown in him by coaches

Scotland hooker Fraser Brown aims to repay the faith shown in him by Glasgow after signing a new three-and-a-half year deal.

The 30-year-old front-rower has spent seven years with the club since joining from Edinburgh.

The World Cup forward has had to battle injury and mental health issues over that period but has been supported by Warriors chiefs.

Now Brown - who is now tied to Scotstoun until the summer of 2023 - admits it is pay-back time.

He told the club website: "I'm really happy to be staying at Scotstoun.

"I've been at Glasgow for pretty much my entire career and the club kick-started my career back in 2012.

"We've got a great group of guys here and it's a club I'm proud to be a part of.

"One of the most important things about being a player is the faith shown in you by the coaches and everyone at the club, and that's a big factor behind deciding to stay here.

"The fans and the atmosphere around Scotstoun are amazing and it's something that really gives you confidence to go out and perform."

Brown has been capped 46 times by Scotland on top of his 91 Glasgow appearances.

He was part of the 2015 Pro12 title-winning squad and head coach Dave Rennie believes there is more to come from the forward.

The Kiwi said: "It's a great signing for us.

"Fraser is a top man and an absolute world-class player, who sets high standards for himself and others.

"He's got a phenomenal skill set with the ability to play at both hooker and seven internationally.

"A proud Warrior, Fraser's passion, experience and brutality will be of huge benefit to our club over the next three years."