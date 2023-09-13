Franco Smith, the Glasgow Warriors head coach, has signed a new contract with the club after an impressive first season in charge.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith impressed in his first season at Scotstoun. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Smith, 51, joined last summer from the Italian Rugby Federation where he had served as head of high performance since 2021, and previously as Italy head coach. He guided Glasgow to a fourth-place finish in the United Rugby Championship and the final of the EPCR Challenge Cup.

He initially arrived on a two-year contract but the new deal commits him to the Warriors until summer 2026.

Smith, a former South Africa international, had Glasgow playing a brand of muscular, entertaining rugby which yielded some impressive results. They won 13 of their 18 regular season games in the URC to set up a home quarter-final in the play-offs where they lost to eventual winners Munster. He was voted BKT URC coach of the season. Glasgow also reached the first European final in the club’s history but Toulon proved too strong for them in Dublin.