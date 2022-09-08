Franco Smith plays the long game as he strives to protect Glasgow Warriors’ Scotland contingent

Murphy Walker will start for Warriors against Ulster. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

It’s a potentially risky strategy and could mean dropping more points than he would hope during the first block of United Rugby Championship fixtures but Smith insists it is important to look at the bigger picture, both in terms of the long season ahead and the welfare of his international players with the World Cup less than a year away.

The team to play Ulster shows only two changes from the one selected for the hastily arranged opener against Ayrshire Bulls. It means Warriors are still without the bulk of their Scotland contingent. Sam Johnson and Jamie Bhatti are on the bench but Ali Price, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Scott Cummings, Rufus McLean and Ross Thompson are all absent.

They all toured South America in the summer and returned later to pre-season than their club-mates.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“We have a specific plan for the guys who came back late,” said Smith. “It’s not just for Glasgow’s benefit, it’s for Scotland’s benefit, and obviously for the players. We are sticking with the plan to prepare them physically for what’s ahead.”

Glasgow’s opening URC game will take place next Friday in Italy against Smith’s former club Benetton but it is the coach’s experiences as a player in Super Rugby that has shaped his thinking for the opening league matches.

“We don’t want to be only at our best for the first game,” he said. “There is a long season ahead and I think the next seven weeks will need to be well managed. Players will have to come in. It’s about how we physically prepare that’s important. Obviously it’s a challenge but we always knew it was going to be like that.

“For years I’ve seen the first three or four games of the season as part of the preparations. I’ve always done it, it’s something I learned from the Crusaders years ago in Super Rugby. They didn’t play many warm-up games to save their bodies. Sometimes they would even lose four or five games in a row at the beginning of the season and come back and win it.

“Obviously that’s not what we want to do but through all the years I’ve coached I always knew that the first month is important as part of the seasonal prep and I think it’s going to be the same here.”

The two changes made by Glasgow see Murphy Walker replace Simon Berghan at tighthead and Jack Dempsey come in at No 8 for Sione Vailanu.

Walker has long been considered an outstanding prospect and was taken to South America by Scotland. Smith likes what he’s seen so far.

“He’s a very talented player. Pieter de Villiers [Scotland’s scrum coach] was here this week and we shared some thoughts on him. He’s definitely got a bright future ahead.

“The fact that he can play both sides of the scrum makes him unique. I know he’ll have to specialise going forward, but for now it’s handy for us in the meantime, while we’re bringing other players up to scratch.”

Glasgow Warriors (v Ulster, Scotstoun, tonight, 7.30pm)

15. Cole Forbes; 14. Kyle Steyn (c), 13. Stafford McDowall, 12. Tom Jordan, 11. Walter Fifita; 10. Domingo Miotti, 9. George Horne; 1. Nathan McBeth, 2. Johnny Matthews, 3. Murphy Walker, 4. Lewis Bean, 5. Richie Gray, 6. Sintu Manjezi, 7. Thomas Gordon, 8. Jack Dempsey.