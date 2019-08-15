France name two new caps and a new captain to face Scotland

Have your say

France have named their team to play Scotland in the World Cup warm-up Test in Nice on Saturday night.

It will be a significant occasion for Bordeaux-Begles prop Jefferson Poirot who will captain the French for the first time.

There are two new caps in the starting XV and another two uncapped players on the bench.

Clermont winger Alivereti Raka and Toulouse flanker François Cros will make their international debuts against the Scots.

Fellow new boys Peato Mauvaka, a hooker with Toulouse, and Emerick Setiano, a tighthead prop with Toulon, are named among the substitutes.

France have picked a new half-back pairing, with stand-off Camille Lopez partnered by scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

France beat Scotland 27-10 in the Six Nations at the Stade de France in February.

Saturday's match takes place in the Allianz Riviera and kicks off at 8pm UK time. It will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Scotland and France meet again on 24 August at Murrayfield.

FRANCE TEAM (to play Scotland in Nice on 17 August)

15. Maxime Médard (Toulouse)

14. Damian Penaud (Clermont)

13. Gaël Fickou (Stade Français)

12. Wesley Fofana (Clermont)

11. Alivereti Raka (Clermont)

10. Camille Lopez (Clermont)

9. Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

1. Jefferson Poirot (capt, Bordeaux-Bègles)

2. Camille Chat (Racing 92)

3. Rabah Slimani (Clermont)

4. Paul Gabrillagues (Stade Français)

5. Sébastien Vahaamahina (Clermont)

6. François Cros (Toulouse)

7. Charles Ollivon (Toulon)

8. Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle)

Substitutes:

16. Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse)

17. Dany Priso (La Rochelle)

18. Emerick Setiano (Toulon)

19. Félix Lambey (Lyon)

20. Louis Picamoles (Montpellier)

21. Baptiste Serin (Toulon)

22. Romain Ntamack (Toulouse)

23. Thomas Ramos (Toulouse)