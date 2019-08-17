France 32-3 Scotland: How the Scots players rated in Nice

Have your say

Scotland's first World Cup warm-up Test ended in a heavy defeat at the Allianz Riviera and would have given head coach Gregor Townsend much to ponder.

Stuart Hogg: The Glasgow Warriors full-back was unable to stop France scoring their second try on the overlap in corner, but did produce some important tackles. 6/10

Darcy Graham: Another whose defensive positioning could have been a bit smarter, notably in the build-up to Maxime Medard's first try. 6

Huw Jones: Warriors centre made some positive breaks as the Scots aimed to recover from their slow start. 6

Duncan Taylor: Was back for his first appearance in a Scotland jersey after two years of injury setbacks and the Saracens man showed some quick hands. 6

Byron McGuigan: Showed plenty of running to try to drag his side back into the game, but was often too hasty with timing of passes. 6

Adam Hastings: Put Scotland on the board with a successful long penalty, but then got himself in the sin-bin late in the first half left. Some loose kicking after the interval. 5

Ali Price: Enjoyed little success as France produced a dominant display in both set-plays and free-flowing attacks. 5

Jamie Bhatti: Loose-head prop will be disappointed not to have been stronger when in possession and at the scrum. Replaced at half-time. 5

Stuart McInally: Scotland captain was punished for a loose line-out as Les Bleus scored a try inside the opening two minutes, but continued to rally his side. 6

Simon Berghan: Edinburgh prop found it tough going against the French frontline. 6

Ben Toolis: The lock battled bravely, but made a limited impact in the final third. 5

Grant Gilchrist: Despite his experience, the Edinburgh forward was unable to lead a Scotland response in the pack. 6

John Barclay: Made his international return from 18 months out with a ruptured Achilles and showed some promise. 6

Jamie Ritchie: Another to endure a tough evening against Les Bleus. 5

Josh Strauss: The Sale Sharks number eight worked hard in the face of continued French pressure. 6

Replacements: Zander Fagerson replaced Bhatti at the break and Scotland made six more changes in the second half, with Rory Hutchinson and Scott Cummings making their international debuts, but it was to little avail.