Four changes to Edinburgh team to face Glasgow in 1872 Cup at Scotstoun

Richard Cockerill has made four changes to the Edinburgh team to face Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun in the 1872 Cup this weekend.

The suspended Simon Berghan is replaced by recent signing Matt Shields at tighthead prop, while Damien Hoyland starts at right wing in place of Dougie Fife in the only change to the back three.

Another change in the front row sees Murray McCallum brought in at loosehead in place of Rory Sutherland.

Cornell du Preez drops to the bench, with Viliame Mata moving to Number 8 to make way for Jamie Ritchie - who made an impact off the bench last week - who starts at blindside flanker.

New signing Jordan Lay has been named among the replacements after signing a deal until the end of the season.

The Samoan international joined from Bay of Plenty Steamers earlier this week on the same day that Anton Bresler departed Edinburgh to join Worcester Warriors.

The Edinburgh head coach has stuck with the same half-back pairing, with Sam Hidalgo-Clyne at scrum-half and Jaco van der Walt at fly-half while Ben Toolis and Grant Gilchrist start in an unchanged second row

Cockerill said: “The players showed a great deal of passion and desire in last weekend’s victory over Glasgow and we will need the same levels of commitment if we are to come away with a positive result at Scotstoun this weekend.

“We know how tough an opposition Glasgow are, especially at home, but I know the squad will be ready for the battle.”

Edinburgh team to face Glasgow Warriors in the 1872 Cup at Scotstoun on 30 December 2017, kick-off 3.15pm

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Damien Hoyland

13. James Johnstone

12. Phil Burleigh

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Jaco van der Walt

9. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

1. Murray McCallum

2. Stuart McInally (Capt)

3. Matt Shields

4. Ben Toolis

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Jamie Ritchie

7. Hamish Watson

8. Viliame Mata

Replacements: 16. Neil Cochrane 17. Jordan Lay 18. Elliot Millar-Mills 19. Fraser McKenzie 20. Cornell du Preez 21. Nathan Fowles 22. Chris Dean 23. Darcy Graham

