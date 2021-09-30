FOSROC Super6: Top of the table showdown for Ayr Bulls and Southern Knights

(FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

First meets second in the league, live on BBC iPlayer, but despite a convincing 42-29 win over Heriot’s last week, Chrystie is seeking improvements from his league leaders against a Bulls team fortified by five changes.

Chrystie said: “The atmosphere at Millbrae is sure to be electric. The Bulls will be full of confidence having won convincingly in recent weeks. We have had another good week’s training and know we will need to be better than last week against a side that are hitting some excellent form.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ayr, who defeated Boroughmuir Bears 29-19 last week after themselves smashing Heriot’s 28-0 earlier, make several changes after substitutes forced their way into Pat MacArthur’s plans.

“There are five changes to the starting line-up this week,” explained the Ayrshire coach. “After strong performances off the bench George Thornton, Alex McGuire and Jordan Lenac start, swapping places with Calvin Henderson, Rhodri Tanner and Harry Warr. Robbie Nairn and Tom Jordan return from injury which means Elias Caven and Christian Townsend miss out.”

Southern will restore Iain Moody at number eight while Andrew Mitchell and Patrick Anderson start in the backline. Dalton Redpath packs down in the second row.

MacArthur added: “After a few weeks on the road, playing at home on Friday provides a great platform for us to raise our performance levels again for this top of the table clash. Southern Knights are a team who know how to win. We need to be at our best if we want to secure a place in the final.”