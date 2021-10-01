FOSROC Super6: Ayr Bulls move top with bruising 17-11 win over Southern Knights

Southern Knights' Nye Godsmark saw his team beaten and knocked off the top of the league table. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The final round of regular season matches will be played next week, with both these teams needing just one league point to secure their place in the championship play-off.

And if Watsonians fail to get a bonus-point win over Boroughmuir Bears on Sunday, then next week’s games won’t matter

A dominant home scrum during the first quarter provided the platform for Bulls skipper Blair MacPherson to muscle his side into a commanding 14-0 lead, with Tom Jordan converting both tries.

Knights got on the scoreboard through a Jason Baggott penalty, and they spent the final 15 minutes of the first half camped on the Bulls line. Six penalties were conceded by the hosts during this spell, before referee Hollie Davidson finally lost patience and sent home prop Michael Scott to the sin-bin for an offside, but the Borderers couldn’t find a way through.

The second half started as the second half had finished, with Knights on the front-foot, and another three penalties in quick succession meant that another Bulls yellow-card was looked inevitable, but they survived that onslaught without any men or points lost.

A Jordan penalty stretched the home side 14-points clear with 18 minutes left to play, but then a Baggott penalty and a Fraser Renwick try made it a six-point game with two and a half minutes to go. But that was as close as the visitors got.