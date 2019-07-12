Former Scotland star John Jeffrey elected chairman of Six Nations

Scotland Grand Slam hero John Jeffrey has been elected chairman of the Six Nations Council for a three-year term.

The 60-year-old former Kelso and Scotland flanker, who won 40 caps and was part of the 1990 Grand Slam-winning team, replaces Ireland’s Pat Whelan.

Jeffrey has represented Scotland as a co-opted member of the Scottish Rugby Council since 2010, and a member of the Six Nations Council since 2012. He has also represented the SRU at World Rugby since 2010 where he sits on the Executive Committee (from 2016) and chairs the Rugby Committee (from 2013).

He becomes the first Scottish chairman of the Five/Six Nations Councul since Allan Hosie in the late 1990s/early 2000s.

As well as those 40 caps for Scotland between 1984 and 1991, he was also selected for the British and Irish Lions in 1986 for their match against the Rest of the World and for the 1989 Tour to Australia.

Jeffrey said: “It is a privilege to be elected Chairman of the Six Nations Council and to be involved in the development of Rugby’s Greatest Championship. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my predecessor Pat Whelan for his dedication over the last three years."

SRU president Dee Bradbury added: “This is an excellent appointment and I am delighted for JJ to now be in this role. He has represented Scotland with great integrity at a global and local level for many years and his insight and counsel have always been of value.

"I’d like to wish him well in his new role and am pleased we have a Scottish representative in such a key position.”

Former France coach Bernard Laporte was elected Vice Chairman.