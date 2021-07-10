Finn Russell ruled out of three British and Irish Lions matches with Achilles injury

Finn Russell is nursing an Achilles injury. Picture: Steve Haag/PA Wire

The Scotland stand-off is suffering from an Achilles injury and had to withdraw from Saturday’s match against the Sharks in Pretoria. Russell had been named as a replacement for the game.

Marcus Smith the England fly-half, has been called into the Lions squad as cover.

Russell impressed in the tour opener against Sigma Lions last weekend and also showed nice touches after coming off the bench in the win over Sharks in Johannesburg in midweek. The injury will come as a real blow to the player who is a contender for the Test team.

“We’re obviously disappointed for Finn, who has been outstanding since he came into camp in Jersey, but we are optimistic he’ll still play an important role in the Tour,” said Warren Gatland, the Lions head coach.

“We have two experienced fly-halves in Owen Farrell and Dan Biggar, so it’s a great opportunity for the continued development of Marcus.

“I’ve been following him closely for the past 12 months and I’ve been impressed with how well he’s matured as a player.

“Finn and Marcus are similar in that they like to play with a bit of freedom so, for me, it’s as close to a like-for-like cover as we can get. We look forward to welcoming him to the group in Cape Town.”

Smith played in England’s 70-14 rout of Canada on Saturday having only made his England debut against the USA last Sunday.

A week before winning his first cap, the 22-year-old playmaker lifted the Gallagher Premiership crown with Harlequins.

Smith will fly to Cape Town on Sunday to join up with the Lions squad, who depart Johannesburg the same day.

The Lions are due to play again on Wednesday but it is unclear whether the match will be against the South Africa A team or the Stormers. The tourists will then play again next Saturday against the team they didn’t play on Wednesday

The opening Test against the Springboks is on July 24 in Cape Town.

