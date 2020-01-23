Finn Russell 'likes' tweet saying he was 'standing up for himself' after Scotland expulsion

Finn Russell hasn't exactly broken his silence since being sent away from the Scotland camp ahead of the Six Nations, but the fly-half did perhaps give a little insight after liking a few tweets on social media.

The 27-year-old's place at this year's championships is in serious doubt after a breach of discipline.

The manner of the offence is not yet known with Scottish Rugby releasing a statement saying only that he was "disciplined for a breach of team protocol".

Just a couple of hours after the decision was announced, Russell likes three tweets in quick succession.

The first two came from Racing 92 team-mate Simon Zebo. The Irish winger of French Martinique descent posted a .GIF which read "It wasn't me" and tagged the Scottish international.

He then followed it up with another saying: "Long Live white chocolate."

The most telling, perhaps, came from user @bruce_1314, who tagged Russell to tell him: "Nothing wrong with standing up for yourself."

Russell has made 46 appearances for his country.

