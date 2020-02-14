English rugby star trolls Scotland captain Stuart Hogg with Valentine's Day post

An English rugby star has trolled Scotland captain Stuart Hogg over his costly ball drop against Ireland with a Valentine's Day post on Instagram.

Hogg's Exeter Chiefs teammate Jack Nowell posted a mock Valentine's card with a picture of the skipper letting the ball slip with the tagline: "I'd drop everything to be with you."

Scotland's full-back Stuart Hogg fumbles the ball against Ireland and drops it before claiming the try, which was subsequently denied after a review.

He then tagged the Scottish star in the post before adding "From: Me", with a kiss emoji.

The post is sure to raise a wry smile from the Scot, who has had a nightmare start to this Six Nations campaign after he confessed he had made a “schoolboy error” dropping the ball over the Irish try line at a pivotal moment in the 19-12 defeat by Ireland in Dublin.

His fortunes changed little in the second game against England after he failed to deal with a probing George Ford kick-through that cost his team dearly.

Scotland fans will be hoping he can get over this dip and form and use the aforementioned trolling to kick on the campaign.

The mock Valentine's card with a picture of Hogg letting the ball slip. Picture: Jack Nowell Instagram

