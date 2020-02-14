English rugby star trolls Scotland captain Stuart Hogg with Valentine's Day post

An English rugby star has trolled Scotland captain Stuart Hogg over his costly ball drop against Ireland with a Valentine's Day post on Instagram.

Hogg's Exeter Chiefs teammate Jack Nowell posted a mock Valentine's card with a picture of the skipper letting the ball slip with the tagline: "I'd drop everything to be with you."

Scotland's full-back Stuart Hogg fumbles the ball against Ireland and drops it before claiming the try, which was subsequently denied after a review.

He then tagged the Scottish star in the post before adding "From: Me", with a kiss emoji.

The post is sure to raise a wry smile from the Scot, who has had a nightmare start to this Six Nations campaign after he confessed he had made a “schoolboy error” dropping the ball over the Irish try line at a pivotal moment in the 19-12 defeat by Ireland in Dublin.

His fortunes changed little in the second game against England after he failed to deal with a probing George Ford kick-through that cost his team dearly.

Scotland fans will be hoping he can get over this dip and form and use the aforementioned trolling to kick on the campaign.