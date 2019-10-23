Work begins on Edinburgh Rugby’s new 7,800-capacity stadium at Murrayfield.

Edinburgh players past and present gathered for a ground-breaking ceremony as work began on the club’s new 7,800-capacity stadium on the back pitches at Murrayfield.

Record appearance holder Allan Jacobsen (286 matches), who joined record try-scorer Tim Visser, Scotland legend Andy Irvine and current player Jack Blain, said: “To get a stadium built, right here at BT Murrayfield, will be brilliant, not just for the players, but for the fans, too. Just to have one home, with a tight, smaller atmosphere will be fantastic. I’m really looking forward to coming down to watch.”

Irvine said: “It’s a hugely exciting time to be an Edinburgh Rugby supporter and I’m looking forward to getting behind the team in a brilliant new home for the club.”

Visser – who scored a record 60 tries during his five seasons in the capital – said: “It’s the perfect time for the club to make that move to a permanent, new home.

“It’s definitely going help the club build a great atmosphere and just having that one place where the club can continue to build its identity will make a massive difference.

“I’m really looking forward to coming down on a Friday night with Chunk, having a couple of beers and hopefully watching a few big wins! It’s a really positive step for the club.”