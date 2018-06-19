Edinburgh sign Scotland back-row Luke Hamilton from Leicester

Edinburgh have signed Scotland back-row forward Luke Hamilton from Leicester.

The 26-year-old previously played under Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill at Welford Road, where he made 51 appearances in two seasons.

The three-times capped back-row – who started at openside during Scotland’s summer Test against the USA last weekend – has penned a one-year-deal and will link up with the squad later in the summer following treatment of a shoulder injury sustained while on international duty.

Hamilton made his international debut against New Zealand in last year’s Autumn Test series and was named in Gregor Townsend’s 40-man squad for the 2018 NatWest 6 Nations.

Hamilton said: “I’m really excited to join Edinburgh this season – they are definitely a team on the rise.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to continue my development as a player and I can’t wait to meet up with my new team-mates.”

Head coach Cockerill said: “We’re delighted that Luke has chosen to join Edinburgh and be part of the culture we’re building at this club.

“I obviously know Luke well from his time at Leicester. He’s a big, physical ball carrier who will add experience to what is an already talented back-row contingent, containing some exciting young players.

“He can play across the back-row and his dynamism adds another dimension to our attack. We’re looking forward to seeing how he develops in an international quality unit alongside the likes of Luke Crosbie, Bill Mata, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie and Magnus Bradbury.”