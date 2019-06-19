Edinburgh drawn with Wasps and French duo in Challenge Cup

Have your say

EDINBURGH will face English club Wasps and the French pair of Bordeuax-Begles in next season’s European Challenge Cup.

Richard Cockerill’s side were placed in Pool 3 during today’s draw after dropping back into Europe’s second-tier competition.

Edinburgh Rugby head coach Richard Cockerill. Picture: Getty

They reached the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals last term, losing to Munster but a fifth-placed finish in their Guinness Pro14 conference means the capital pro team are back in a competition they reached the final of in 2015, losing to Gloucester.

