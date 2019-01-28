Ediburgh Accies’ efforts pay off with deserved win over Watsonians

A season’s frustration was channeled into a commanding second-half performance that gave Accies only their second win of the season.

It was a long time coming but the home side finally felt they were getting some kind of just reward for their efforts.

Three tries to two was the margin but it was Accies’ first class defence in the first 40 which paved the way for 19 second-half points that sealed the win and provided the warm glow of success of a job well done.

Accies coach Derek O’Riardon said: “In the second half we just had to lift our energy levels ten or 15 per cent, sending one or two guys extra round the corner to cover off defensively, and it would take us there.

“I know the guys have got a lot of pride playing on this pitch and they haven’t won here very much this season. We promised ourselves we weren’t going to carry the form we had in the 2018 Premiership into this year. That makes it two games at home we’ve won on the bounce and we are pretty proud of that.”

On a heavy pitch, the two teams tore into each other from kick-off but it was always Watsonians who looked the most dangerous side and Accies took nearly 20 minutes to get anywhere near the visitors’ 22. Almost as soon as they did, Watsonians full-back Josh Rowland carved a path through a crowd of defenders to score. The try was converted by stand-off Lee Millar and was all they had to show for a first half they had dominated.

It was a different story in the second half. Prop Martin McGinley barged over for Accies’ first unconverted try before Watsonians winger Rory Steele briefly got his team back on track with their second try, converted by Millar.

Accies flanker Rory Simpson touched down from a rolling maul that went over the line and replacement stand-off Richard Mill converted to get within two points.

Then Accies chose to kick after being awarded a penalty close in. Mill’s effort struck the upright and it looked as if the chance was lost until a surge by the home side allowed lock Ronan Seydak, pictured, to touch down for the try. Mill chipped over the simple conversion.

A disappointed Watsonians coach Steve Lawrie said. “The better, hungrier team won. It is as simple as that.”