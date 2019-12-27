Edinburgh v Glasgow will smash Scots pro-team attendance record

Saturday’s 1872 Cup clash between Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors at BT Murrayfield will set an attendance record for a match between two Scottish pro teams, with almost 25,000 tickets already sold

That surpasses the 23,642 crowd for the 2017 match between the two sides at BT Murrayfield on 27 December 2015. A listed attendance of more than 25,000 was given for the decider in 2018 but that incorporated club cup finals day on what was branded as ‘Silver Saturday’. Even that is set to be smashed after brisk four-figure sales on Friday took the number of tickets sold close to the 25,000-mark.

For £5 extra there is a walk-up option to pay at the gate on Saturday. Glasgow won the first of what is now a three-match series 20-16 at Scotstoun last weekend but even if the Warriors win again there will be no silver Saturday.

As was the case last year, when Edinburgh won both legs of the festive double header, the 1872 Cup trophy won’t be handed out until after the third match, which takes place back at the national stadium at the end of May.