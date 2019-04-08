Edinburgh to carry on at BT Murrayfield next season

Edinburgh Rugby have confirmed they will continue to play their home matches at BT Murrayfield next season, with work on a new purpose-built stadium still to get under way.

The club were granted planning permission in September 2018 for a new 7,800-seater venue to be built on Murrayfield’s back pitches, but are still in talks with Edinburgh City Council over the building warrant process.

Richard Cockerill’s team will therefore fulfil home fixtures in the Guinness Pro14 competition and European cup tournaments at the 67,144-capacity arena.

A statement from the club said: “In order to assist with planning for the forthcoming season and to provide clarity for supporters around ticket prices and season-ticket memberships, the club will continue playing on the international pitch into the new campaign.

“Season ticket members from the 2018-19 season onwards will have priority when transferring to the new stadium, and further details on this process will be communicated at the appropriate time.

“The club thanks fans for their patience as it works towards providing a suitable long-term home for the club and its supporters.”

Edinburgh played home games at Murrayfield from 1996, following the revamp of the Scottish game to coincide with the beginning of the professional era, until 2017.

In a bid to curb frustrations at sparse attendances for matches at Murrayfield, the club agreed a three-year deal with Watsonians to use Myreside as their home stadium from the start of the 2017/18 campaign, following a six-game

trial period in early 2017.

However, by spring 2018 Edinburgh pulled out of the arrangement in favour of moving back to their previous home.

Edinburgh had used Murrayfield on several occasions during the 2017-18 campaign, owing to the 5,550-capacity Myreside being unsuitable for big European matches or 1872 Cup games against Glasgow Warriors.

Weather also had an impact, with games scheduled for Myreside often switched in extreme conditions.

It was felt that the constant toing and froing was having a negative effect on both supporters and the players.

Edinburgh’s next Murrayfield fixture will be this Friday when they host Ulster in the Guinness Pro14 before they visit Glasgow on Saturday, 27 April in their final league game.