Edinburgh sign Samoan international Jordan Lay as Anton Bresler exits

Edinburgh Rugby have completed the signing of Samoan international Jordan Lay, and confirmed that Anton Bresler has left the club to join Worcester Warriors.

Loosehead prop Lay joins from New Zealand side Bay of Plenty Steamers, and has agreed a deal until the end of the current season.

Anton Bresler has joined Worcester Warriors. Picture: SNS Group

Born in the Samoan capital Apia, Lay and his family - including younger brother James, also a Samoan international - moved to Auckland in New Zealand when he was still a toddler.

The 25-year-old lined up for Samoa against Scotland at BT Murrayfield during last month’s Autumn Tests, facing off against new team-mates WP Nel, Stuart McInally and Darryl Marfo.

First capped for Samoa against Tonga in July, Lay has made five appearances in total for his country so far.

Lay told edinburghrugby.org that he wasa ‘very grateful’ and ‘really excited’ to be joining the Capital outfit, adding: “I can’t wait to get stuck in, work hard and put my hand up for selection.

“I’m really excited to be representing this beautiful city.”

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill hailed Lay’s potential, adding: “I’m delighted that he’s chosen to join the club at an exciting time of the season.

“He has impressed for Samoa on the international stage and he will no doubt add another dimension to what we’re building here at Edinburgh.”

Bresler’s move to Worcester will see the 29-year-old link up again with ex-Edinburgh head coach Alan Solomons and former team-mates David Denton and Tom Heathcote.

Bresler arrival coincides with the departure of Warriors lock Christian Scotland-Williamson, who is moving to the USA to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

Namibia-born Bresler made 61 appearances for Edinburgh, and prior to moving to Scotland, turned out for Super Rugby side Sharks.

Solomons, Warriors’ Director of Rugby, said: “Anton is a big powerful unit who will add physicality and experience to the pack.

“Having worked with him at Edinburgh, Anton is a great character and a team man who will fit in very well at Sixways.”