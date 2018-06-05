Edinburgh sign Fijian flanker Senitiki Nayalo

Have your say

Edinburgh Rugby have announced the signing of Fijian flanker Senitiki Nayalo on a two-year-old.

READ MORE - Blair Kinghorn happy to play anywhere for Scotland

The 26-year-old joins the capital club after leaving London Irish and will link up with his new team-mates for pre-season training later this week.

The 18-stone bruiser spent two years with the Exiles after moving to Britain in 2013 to join the Army.

He’s now eager to start his new life north of the border.

He said: “I’m so happy to sign for Edinburgh. It’s a new chapter of my rugby career and I can’t wait for a new start. Edinburgh is a beautiful city and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.”

Head coach Richard Cockerill added: “We’re delighted that Senitiki has chosen to join Edinburgh and be part of what we’re building here. He’s an abrasive and powerful ball carrier, who will undoubtedly add strength and depth to our back-row.”

READ MORE - Scotland centre Richie Vernon joins London Scottish