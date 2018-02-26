Edinburgh sign academy stand-off as Cameron Fenton extends stay

Edinburgh Rugby have secured the services of BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy stand-off Jason Baggott on a one-year deal, while hooker Cameron Fenton has signed a new one-year deal.

Baggott - who has been enrolled in the Academy since his arrival from South African side Southern Kings in July 2015 - is attached to BT Premiership side Melrose, and his professional contract will come into full effect next season.

The 2017 BT Scottish Cup winner said he was “really happy” to have signed his first professional deal with Edinburgh, adding: “It’s an environment that I’m obviously familiar with, having trained with the squad throughout the season, and I’m excited to be a part of the club’s future moving forward.”

Front-row Fenton, who joined Edinburgh in September 2017, made his debut in the Guinness PRO14 win over Ospreys in November last year, and has made nine appearances for the side.

He crossed the whitewash for a bonus-point try in Edinburgh’s 37-7 win over Southern Kings last month, before repeating the feat last week against Dragons.

The former Howe of Fife hooker told Edinburgh’s website: “I’m really happy to re-sign with Edinburgh. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club and I’m excited to push on and see what the future holds.”

Head Coach Richard Cockerill added: “Cameron has been in good form since breaking into the first team last year and we’re excited to see how he develops next season.

“Jason is a young player who has impressed in both training, and whilst playing for Melrose, and we’re glad that he’s going to be a part of the club moving forward.”

