Edinburgh say new kit design is based on volcanic lava

It is another club in Edinburgh that boasts of having a defence as strong as the old castle rock, but the city’s professional rugby team is also keen take inspiration from the volcanic plug.

Edinburgh Rugby have unveiled a new navy, white and orange kit for the 2018/19 season. The orange detail on the front is based on volcanic lava, say the club.

Edinburgh have undergone a major rebranding over the summer, with new badge and fresh club colours, and will wear the new kit in their Guinness Pro14 and Heineken Champions Cup matches this season.

Designed and produced by Macron, the principle colour of the home jersey is navy with a white trim around the sleeve cuffs.

The orange is in the graphic pixel detail on the front of the jersey, “taking inspiration from the volcanic lava which went onto form the bedrock of Scotland’s capital city”, according to the club’s press release.

The away kit is white with navy blue shoulders, featuring the same orange pixel effect fading into navy blue across the sleeves.

Both home and away shirts are available in a replica versions for supporters.