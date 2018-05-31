Edinburgh Rugby revamp identity and bring in new colours and new badge

Edinburgh Rugby have unveiled a revamped “brand identity” and a new badge, while confirming the 2017/18 season was the club’s last in black and red colours.

Edinburgh will now play in blue, white and orange - the same colours worn by the Edinburgh district side prior to 1996.

The new club badge features the three turrets inspired by Edinburgh Castle, the original district crest and the capital’s flag and coat of arms.

Red, which featured so prominently in the previous badge, has been replaced with a “burnt orange” colour - which the club says is partly inspired by the “city’s volcanic beginnings at Castle Rock and Arthur’s Seat”.

The year representative rugby was established in Edinburgh - 1872 - has also been added to the badge, but there is no mention of “rugby” on the new logo.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: “We have to have a strong identity and hopefully this is the start of what this club is going to be about - not only on the field, but off it as well.

Edinburgh Rugby head coach Richard Cockerill in the black and red. Picture: SNS Group

“We have to build an identity that everyone can buy into - whether that’s supporters, how we play with the players we bring in, and how we train and behave.

“We’ve chosen a colour that’s traditional, that goes back to the heritage of the team, and I’m sure our supporters can identify with that, young and old.

“This is what Edinburgh looks like as a rugby team and hopefully that translates into what happens on the field.”

Edinburgh revamped brand identity was launched shortly after planning permission for a new purpose-built stadium at Murrayfield was lodged with the council.

• READ MORE - Planning bid launched for new Edinburgh Rugby stadium at Murrayfield