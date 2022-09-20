Edinburgh Rugby release two players on loan as squad is announced for South Africa

Patrick Harrison is joining London Irish on loan. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Loosehead prop Jamie Jack and academy hooker Patrick Harrison have both moved to the English Premiership side.

Jack joined Edinburgh from Ampthill last May as front-row cover. He had been due to move north in the summer but the deal was brought forward after a number of injury issues at the capital club. He featured in last month’s pre-season friendly against London Scottish.

Harrison, who has played four times for Edinburgh, has been with Watsonians in this season’s Super6 but will now head south having last season joined Wasps in a similar short-term loan.

The moves are immediate and the pair have not travelled with the Edinburgh party to South Africa for the United Rugby Championship games against Bulls and Stormers.

Head coach Mike Blair has taken a 34-man squad for the two-week tour which kicks off against the Bulls this Saturday in what is the capital side’s first-ever match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

They then move to Cape Town to face the Stormers on October 1.

Edinburgh Rugby squad for South Africa

Forwards: Lee-Roy Atalifo, Nick Auterac, Dave Cherry, Luke Crosbie, Luan de Bruin, Grant Gilchrist (cc), Nick Haining, Viliame Mata, Adam McBurney, Stuart McInally, WP Nel, Pierce Phillips, Jamie Ritchie (cc), Pierre Schoeman, Sam Skinner, Marshall Sykes, Boan Venter, Hamish Watson, Glen Young.