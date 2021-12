In their Group C encounter, tries from Ramiro Moyano and WP Neil, allied to three penalties and one conversion from Emiliano Boffelli, secured a priceless win against their Gallagher Premiership counterparts.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Saracens scored tries via Alex Goode and Andy Christie and while Manu Vunipola kicked two penalties and one conversion, Mike Blair’s men held on for victory ahead of their 1872 Cup double-header against Glasgow Warriors later this month.