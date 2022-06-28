Edinburgh Rugby: Heineken Champions Cup draw throws up mouth-watering ties

Edinburgh qualified for the Champions Cup by winning the Scotland x Italian Shield. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Mike Blair’s side are returning to the elite club competition after winning the Scottish-Italian Shield in the United Rugby Championship.

Their reward is ties against the sides that lost their domestic finals in France and England, respectively.

Edinburgh will play Castres and Saracens home and away in Pool A. The four matches will be played over two weekends in December and two in January, with exact dates and kick-off times yet to be confirmed.

Saracens are three-time Champions Cup winners but Edinburgh defeated them away in the Challenge Cup last season. Sarries lost to Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham this month.

Castres have never won the Champions Cup but reached the recent French Top 14 final where they lost to Montpellier in Paris.

The 24 competing teams in the Champions Cup are split into two pools of 12 and the top eight in each pool after four rounds of fixtures will advance to the last 16.

Those sides finishing eighth and ninth in each pool will drop into the last 16 of the EPCR Challenge Cup.

Edinburgh reached the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup last season, losing narrowly at home to Wasps.

Heineken Champions Cup 2022/23 key dates

Round 1 – 9/10/11 December 2022

Round 2 – 16/17/18 December 2022

Round 3 – 13/14/15 January 2023

Round 4 – 20/21/22 January 2023

Round of 16 – 31 March/ 1/2 April 2023

Quarter-finals – 7/8/9 April 2023

Semi-finals – 28/29/30 April 2023

Heineken Champions Cup final – Saturday 20 May 2023; Aviva Stadium, Dublin

2022/23 Heineken Champions Cup draw

POOL A

Castres Olympique

Saracens

Bulls

Union Bordeaux-Bègles

Harlequins

Leinster Rugby

Racing 92

Gloucester Rugby

Sharks

Lyon

Exeter Chiefs

Edinburgh Rugby

POOL B

Montpellier Hérault Rugby

Leicester Tigers

Stormers

Stade Toulousain

Northampton Saints

Ulster Rugby

Stade Rochelais

Sale Sharks

Munster Rugby

ASM Clermont Auvergne

London Irish