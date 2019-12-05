Edinburgh Rugby bring back Darcy Graham for Wasps European Challenge Cup tie

Flying winger Darcy Graham is back in the Edinburgh team for Friday's European Challenge Cup tie against Wasps at BT Murrayfield.

The Scotland threequarter has not played since the Rugby World Cup but has recovered from injury and is one of seven changes in Richard Cockerill's side.

Graham comes in for the injured Eroni Sau in a reshuffled backline which sees centres George Taylor and James Johnstone get the nod in midfield, with Simon Hickey preferred at stand-off ahead of Jaco van der Walt who drops to the bench.

In the pack, Jamie Ritchie and Nick Haining return from injury and suspension respectively to start in the back-row as Scotland international Simon Berghan is named at tighthead prop.

Cockerill, said: “It’s going to be a great battle. Wasps are a good team, but we know that if we put our best game on the field, we’ll more than compete with them.

"However, if we’re sloppy and inaccurate then they will punish us. They’ve got an All Black in the centre, they’ve got an All Black at 10 and they’ve got Jimmy Gopperth, a former All Black playing at 12 - so they’ve got some real quality there.

“We will need to be on it, but we’re excited to get back in front of our home support at BT Murrayfield.”

Edinburgh beat Munster in Cork last week in the Guinness Pro14.

Edinburgh Rugby team (v Wasps in the Challenge Cup at BT Murrayfield on Friday, 7.35pm)

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Darcy Graham

13. James Johnstone

12. George Taylor

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Simon Hickey

9. Henry Pyrgos

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Stuart McInally (c)

3. Simon Berghan

4. Ben Toolis

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Jamie Ritchie

7. Hamish Watson

8. Nick Haining

Subs: 16. Michael Willemse (8) 17. Jamie Bhatti (7) 18. Pietro Ceccarelli (18) 19. Sam Thomson (4) 20. Viliame Mata (63) 21. Nic Groom (4) 22. Jaco van der Walt (46) 23. Damien Hoyland (68)