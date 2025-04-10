Edinburgh Rugby bid farewell to two French-bound Scotland internationals

Sean Everitt pays tribute to departing duo

Edinburgh Rugby have confirmed that hooker Dave Cherry and scrum-half Ali Price will leave at the end of the season “to take up playing opportunities abroad”.

Both players are out of contract at the end of the current campaign and are expected to move to France. Cherry has been linked with a move to Vannes while Price is reportedly bound for Montpellier.

Edinburgh announced this week that Scotland international hooker Dylan Richardson would be joining the club next season after agreeing a move from the South African side, Sharks. It is expected that the capital club will also be on the hunt for a new scrum-half.

Edinburgh-born Cherry was Scotland’s first-choice hooker throughout the recent Six Nations.

The 34-year-old joined the club in 2018 after spells with Currie, London Scottish and Stade Nicois and has made over 100 appearances for the capital side. He reached his century milestone in front of over 40,000 fans at December’s memorable 1872 Cup victory over Glasgow Warriors at Scottish Gas Murrayfield.

Price, 31, arrived at Edinburgh in November 2023 from Glasgow Warriors, initially on loan. The experienced Scotland scrum-half has made 34 appearances for the club.

“Dave and Ali have both made significant contributions to Edinburgh Rugby and we thank them for their dedication and commitment to the club,” said Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh head coach.

“Dave has given a lot during his time at the club, but it is a position we are well stocked with good young Scottish talent and, therefore, we have decided not to continue his deal, and wish him the very best in his next steps.

“Dave’s journey to becoming a centurion is a testament to his hard work and resilience, while Ali’s experience and leadership have been invaluable to the team.