Everitt, from South Africa, is the former coach of the Sharks. He has signed a one-year contract with Edinburgh and will “spearhead the club’s coaching group” next season. He succeeds Mike Blair who announced in February that he would be stepping down as Edinburgh’s head coach at the end of the season to pursue a career as a dedicated attack coach. Blair recently took up a position with the Japanese club Kobe Steelers. Steve Diamond, the former Sale Sharks, Saracens and Worcester coach, has been in charge of Edinburgh on an interim basis, taking the squad for pre-season training.