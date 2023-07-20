All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Edinburgh Rugby announce new ‘senior coach’ from South Africa

Edinburgh Rugby have announced the appointment of Sean Everitt as their new ‘senior coach’.
Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:27 BST
Former Sharks coach Sean Everitt is joining Edinburgh Rugby. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)Former Sharks coach Sean Everitt is joining Edinburgh Rugby. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Former Sharks coach Sean Everitt is joining Edinburgh Rugby. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Everitt, from South Africa, is the former coach of the Sharks. He has signed a one-year contract with Edinburgh and will “spearhead the club’s coaching group” next season. He succeeds Mike Blair who announced in February that he would be stepping down as Edinburgh’s head coach at the end of the season to pursue a career as a dedicated attack coach. Blair recently took up a position with the Japanese club Kobe Steelers. Steve Diamond, the former Sale Sharks, Saracens and Worcester coach, has been in charge of Edinburgh on an interim basis, taking the squad for pre-season training.

A statement from Edinburgh said: “Experienced South African coach Sean Everitt will spearhead the club's coaching group in 2023/24, joining on a one-year deal, subject to visa.”

Related topics:Edinburgh RugbySouth AfricaEdinburgh