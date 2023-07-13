All Sections
Edinburgh reveal European fixtures with Gloucester and Castres due to visit capital

Edinburgh Rugby will host Gloucester and Castres in the EPCR Challenge Cup after the capital club’s European fixtures were confirmed on Thursday morning.
By Mark Atkinson
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 11:01 BST
Edinburgh faced Castres in the same competition last year.

Edinburgh are in Pool 3 of rugby’s second-tier European competition alongside Gallagher Premiership outfit Gloucester, French Top 14 duo Castres and Clermont, as well as fellow URC rivals Scarlets from Wales. Two of their matches will be at home and two on the road, with Castres due to visit in December and Cherry and Whites the following months.

Edinburgh, who are still searching for a new head coach, visit the Stade Marcel-Michelin to take on Clermont on Friday, December 8 (kick-off 8pm GMT) before hosting Castres on Saturday, December 16 at 1pm. They then play Gloucester in a repeat of the 2014/15 Challenge Cup final on Saturday, January 13 (kick-off 5.30pm) before finishing up the pool phase in Llanelli when they face Scarlets on Friday, January 19 (kick-off 8pm).

Edinburgh Rugby managing director Douglas Struth said: “We’re really excited to see both Gloucester and Castres Olympique visit the Scottish capital this upcoming season in what are two top-drawer European fixtures. Gloucester is a club we have great history with having faced them in the 2014/15 Challenge Cup Final at Twickenham Stoop where we became the first-ever Scottish side to reach a European final, while Castres are a team that we took on home and away last season, winning both, and it will be brilliant to welcome them back to Edinburgh for another massive European clash.

Edinburgh also discovered their URC fixture list for the upcoming campaign, with their season beginning against Dragons away from home on October 21.

