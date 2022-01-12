Edinburgh re-sign Olympic silver medallist and former winger in technical role

Robertson, who made 44 appearances for the capital club between 2007 and 2011 said it was “special to be joining a club that I have so many great memories from as a player”.

He had been in a similar role at French Top 14 side ASM Clermont Auvergne but insisted the return to work alongside his former team-mate Mike Blair at the DAM Health Stadium was too good to turn down.

“I’ve watched from a distance as the club has gone from strength to strength on and off the pitch and I’m delighted to be part of its continued growth as a staff member.

Mark Robertson of Scotland scores a try during the quarter final game between Scotland and Fiji at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in 2017. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“I’m excited to link up with an energetic and creative group of staff. It’s clear to see they’re creating a unique way of preparing the team and I’m looking forward to adding to this.

“The playing group has a great mix of experienced players playing at the top of their game and highly aspirational youngsters. They’ve already shown they can deliver at the highest level and it’s exciting to know they’ve not yet reached their potential. I can’t wait to get started.”

Formerly of Melrose, after leaving Edinburgh in 2011 Robertson developed into one of Scotland Sevens’ finest players placed fourth on the all-time try-scorer list with 106.

He was part of the Scotland squad that won the London Sevens in 2016 and 2017 – the former Scotland’s first-ever cup win on the circuit – and in the GB Sevens squad for the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he claimed a silver medal alongside current Edinburgh centre, Mark Bennett.

Scotland's Mark Robertson at the IRB rugby Sevens in 2017. (Photo credit: MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Head coach Mike Blair, said: “I’m delighted to appoint Mark as our new Head of Strength and Conditioning. We played together at Edinburgh and then worked together with Scotland, so I’ve seen first-hand how dedicated and passionate he is.

“Mark brings a wealth of experience to the role having really developed as a coach with Scotland and then Clermont, while the strong foundations put in place by Nick Lumley will allow Mark to develop and continually drive forward our Strength and Conditioning programme.”