Edinburgh make five changes for Challenge Cup clash with Stade Francais

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill has named his team to face Stade Francais in the European Challenge Cup at BT Murrayfield tomorrow night.

READ MORE - Ben Toolis ready to be a leader for club and country

Rory Sutherland returns at loosehead prop. Picture: SNS

The side includes five changes from the team which beat Southern Kings at Myreside, with loosehead prop Rory Sutherland returning and Fijian Viliame Mata starting in the back-row.

Scotland centre Mark Bennett, who made his long-awaited debut for the club last week, keeps his place at outside centre and is partnered by Chris Dean.

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne regains the No 9 jersey, with Nathan Fowles on the bench.

A win would book a home quarter-final in the competition.

Cockerill said: “We’ve got an opportunity to secure a home quarter-final, so that will be our objective going into the game to make sure we get the job done.

“It’s important that we play these big sides and we test ourselves. Stade Francais were good enough to win the Challenge Cup last year and they’re a good enough side to do it again. If you watched them against Montpellier last weekend they were very competitive and combative.

“However, I’ve chosen a strong side and believe we have more than enough firepower across the board to secure a positive result and a home quarter-final”

Edinburgh team to face Stade Francais in the European Challenge Cup at BT Murrayfield on Friday 12 December (kick-off 7.35pm). Edinburgh appearances in brackets.

15. Blair Kinghorn (58)

14. Damien Hoyland (56)

13. Mark Bennett (1)

12. Chris Dean (57)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (6)

10. Jaco van der Walt (6)

9. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (98)

1. Rory Sutherland (56)

2. Stuart McInally (114) CAPTAIN

3. Murray McCallum (31)

4. Ben Toolis (81)

5. Grant Gilchrist (112)

6. Magnus Bradury (41)

7. Hamish Watson (81)

8. Viliame Mata (26)

Replacements: 16. Neil Cochrane (65); 17. Matt Shields (5); 18. Kevin Bryce (11); 19. Fraser McKenzie (93); 20. Jamie Ritchie (42); 21. Nathan Fowles (48); 22. Darcy Graham (4) 23. Junior Rasolea (21)

READ MORE - Stuart Hogg could go into Six Nations after just one club game