Edinburgh confirm move back to Murrayfield after Myreside switch

Edinburgh have confirmed they are moving back to BT Murrayfield for the remainder of the season.

READ MORE - David Denton ready to seize chance after spell in the wilderness

The capital outfit switched bases to Myreside - owned by Scottish Premiership side Watsonians - last year after admitting to frustrations at having to play in front of sparse crowds at the 67,000-seater home of Scottish rugby.

Murrayfield has been used on several occasions since, though, either when Myreside’s 5,500-capacity was not big enough to accommodate bumper attendances for big European and derby clashes or when its pitch failed to cope with extreme weather conditions.

But the Gunners are now heading back to Murrayfield for good this term after deciding switching venues was having a negative impact on both fans and Richard Cockerill’s first team.

READ MORE - Doddie Weir welcomes talk of SRU link-up with Newcastle Falcons

Richard Cockerill's side had been affected by the Myreside move. Picture: Ian Georgeson

In a statement, Edinburgh chiefs said: “The club recognises that alternating between venues does not deliver a consistent matchday experience for supporters, nor does it provide consistency for Richard Cockerill’s squad in generating successful results on the pitch.

“The move is part of a wider review of venue operations beyond the end of the current season.

“Supporters will be the first to be informed of further developments when the club is able to communicate them.”

Reports emerged last week claiming the Scottish Rugby Union was exploring the possibility of basing the Guinness PRO14 outfit at a new 6,000-seat stadium to be built on Murrayfield’s back pitches.

For now, they will return to the stadium’s international pitch. Their next home clash is against Munster on March 2.

Edinburgh will also welcome Cardiff Blues to the capital on March 31 for the European quarter-final showdown.

READ MORE - Murrayfield roar can inspire Scotland to Calcutta Cup glory