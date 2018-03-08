Edinburgh confirm Junior Rasolea will join Grenoble in the summer

Have your say

Junior Rasolea will join Grenoble in the summer after two years with Edinburgh Rugby, the club has confirmed.

The Brisbane-born centre, who joined the capital side in March 2016 from Super Rugby outfit Western Force, will join the Pro D2 outfit when his contract expires later this year.

The 26-year-old has made 30 appearances for Edinburgh in the PRO14 and European Challenge Cup, and scored the winning try against Stade Francais at Murrayfield in January to secure a one-point victory over the French side.

• READ MORE - Edinburgh confirm signing of Newcastle Falcons centre Juan Pablo Socino

A Fiji international at Under-20 level, Rasolea also turned out for Australia 7s in the World Rugby Seven Series.

Edinburgh confirmed Rasolea’s departure in a tweet, adding: “We thank Junior for his hard work over the past two seasons and wish him the very best moving forward.”

Rasolea’s departure comes just days after Edinburgh confirmed Argentina international centre Juan Pablo Socino would be joining the club from Newcastle Falcons in the summer.

Rasolea joins back-row Cornell du Preez, scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne and stand-off duo Duncan Weir and Jason Tovey in leaving Edinburgh this summer.

Head coach Richard Cockerill said last month that his squad for next season would be “smaller, but of better quality.”

• READ MORE - Edinburgh Rugby quartet to leave in the summer