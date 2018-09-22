Edinburgh celebrating after double varsity triumph over St Andrews

The University of Edinburgh celebrated a double success on Saturday, with their men’s and women’s teams both defeating the University of St Andrews at BT Murrayfield.

In front of a healthy crowd of 9,687, the men came out on top 26-15 to back up the women’s 49-0 triumph from earlier in the day.

Edinburgh took the lead in the 15th minute of the men’s clash when winger Harry Hitchens burst through the defence to score. Stand-off George Wallington converted.

Five minutes later Edinburgh were awarded a penalty try before they saw loosehead prop Max Young yellow-carded for a high tackle. However, they stretched their lead to 19-0, back-row Harry Ryan going in for the unconverted try.

St Andrews got on the scoreboard when back-row Alex Hodgins grabbed an unconverted score before a try from tighthead prop Matthew Phillipson closed the gap to 19-10 at half-time.

After 47 minutes, there was a long stoppage for an injury to Edinburgh centre Adam Causer, the centre being taken to hospital as a precautionary measure with a neck injury.

St Andrews’ third try came after 56 minutes, captain Roland Walker edging in at the corner, but the clincher for Edinburgh came in the 67th minute, replacement Joe Stainer scoring a try converted by Wallington.

Edinburgh’s Harry Ryan was named the Steven Sims player of the match.

Meanwhile, try hat-tricks from No. 8 Sally Stott and centre Evie Gallagher set Edinburgh’s women up for victory. Scrum-half Rachel Law scored the first try and Stott’s trio made it 20-0 at the interval in the 50-minute clash.

Back-row Lucy Winter, pictured, scored try number five and was named the Keri Holdsworth player of the match, while Gallagher went over for number six. Gallagher added two more and fellow centre Lily Dibb-Fuller got in on the act while full-back Annie McKelvey converted two of the second half tries to wrap things up.