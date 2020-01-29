Edinburgh captain Stuart McInally signs new long-term contract

Edinburgh captain Stuart McInally has signed a new contract, the club have announced.

Having signed as an academy player in 2009, McInally will remain with Edinburgh for some time yet after penning what the Pro14 side have called a "long-term deal".

The Scottish international has 142 appearances in ten seasons and is tenth on the club's all-time appearance list.

During his time in the capital he has won 32 caps for his country and captained them at the 2019 World Cup.

McInally said of his new deal: “I’m really pleased to have extended my stay at Edinburgh.

“The make-up of the squad, from players, strength & condition, medical and coaches is as strong as it’s been during my time here, and I’m excited to be part of an ambitious group moving forward.

“Rugby wise, I believe this is the best place for me to play and improve to become the best player I can.

“From an off-field perspective, I have a brilliant support team here in Edinburgh and their help in developing my next career as a commercial airline pilot is invaluable.”

Head coach Richard Cockerill added: “Stuart is an Edinburgh man who loves representing his hometown club.

“Whether it’s in a match, meeting or training, he leads by example. That leadership and captaincy is vital to this club, and it shows in the respect he commands across the squad.

“We’re delighted that Stuart has re-signed on a long-term deal. He’s another local, Scottish international player who wants to represent this city.”