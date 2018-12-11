Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill has international ambitions - but not just yet

Richard Cockerill revealed yesterday that he does have aspirations to be an international rugby coach but that it wouldn’t be until he has seen out an Edinburgh contract which runs until 2021.

Former England hooker and Leicester coach Cockerill has been mentioned as a potential successor to Eddie Jones by RFU interim chief executive Nigel Melville, who said the 47-year-old had done “an amazing job” in his time at Edinburgh.

Cockerill admits that it would be something he would be keen to do in the future but that he was committed to Edinburgh.

“Eddie is contracted to 2021 as I am here,” he said. “I am happy to be doing what I am doing here. I would like to get involved in international rugby but it certainly won’t be until my time here is up.”

Cockerill led Edinburgh to the Guinness Pro14 play-offs last year and a return to the elite Heineken Champions Cup where they currently sit top of Pool 5.

The coach’s only thoughts on England are about this Sunday’s visit to Newcastle Falcons where they will hope to consolidate that encouraging position.

“I have a contract here which I have every intention of honouring,” he added.