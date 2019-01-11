Edinburgh announce team to face Toulon in Champions Cup

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill has sprung no surprises for his side’s big Heineken Champions Cup showdown at Toulon tomorrow evening, restoring the same starting XV who won the second 1872 Cup game at Scotstoun.

In all, seven Scotland stars return from the side who beat the Kings last week as Pool 5 leaders Edinburgh look to take another step towards the quarter-finals.

Edinburgh team to face RC Toulon at Stade Felix-Mayol in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday 12 January (kick-off 5.30pm GMT/ 6.30pm local time) – live on BT Sport. (Edinburgh appearances in brackets.)

15. Blair Kinghorn (75)

14. Darcy Graham (16)

13. James Johnstone (32)

12. Chris Dean (78)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (32)

10. Jaco van der Walt (29)

9. Henry Pyrgos (14)

1. Pierre Schoeman (12)

2. Stuart McInally (131) CAPTAIN

3. WP Nel (126)

4. Ben Toolis (101)

5. Grant Gilchrist (131)

6. Jamie Ritchie (59)

7. Hamish Watson (92)

8. Viliame Mata (50)

Replacements

16. David Cherry (10)

17. Allan Dell (55)

18. Simon Berghan (60)

19. Fraser McKenzie (106)

20. Luke Crosbie (20)

21. Nathan Fowles (67)

22. Simon Hickey (14)

23. Juan Pablo Socino (13)

Unavailable due to injury: Pietro Ceccarelli; Rory Sutherland; Lewis Carmichael; John Barclay; Magnus Bradbury; Senitiki Nayalo; Luke Hamilton; Matt Scott; Mark Bennett; Damien Hoyland