Edinburgh announce signing of Newcastle centre Juan Pablo Socino

Edinburgh Rugby have confirmed the signing of Argentina international centre Juan Pablo Socino, who will join the capital side in the summer.

Socino has agreed a two-year deal with Edinburgh and moves from Aviva Premiership outfit Newcastle Falcons.

Socino attempts to power past Bath duo Nick Auterac and Chris Cook during an Aviva Premiership clash. Picture: Getty Images

Also able to operate at stand-off, the Buenos Aires native has previously played for Rotherham Titans - where he amassed 651 points in 56 appearances - and Nottingham in the RFU Championship as well as US Dax, in the French second tier.

He joined Newcastle in 2014 and has notched 166 points from 87 appearances for Dave Walder’s side.

Socino, 29, has appeared at Under-19 and Under-20 level for Argentina, as well as making a handful of appearances for Argentina Jaguars between 2012 and 2014.

He has been capped four times by the senior squad, making three starts against Australia, Namibia and South Africa for the Pumas.

Socino told Edinburgh Rugby’s website: “I am thrilled to be joining Edinburgh next season in what I believe is an ambitious project that I can’t wait to get stuck into.

“Edinburgh is a great city with a huge rugby culture and I want to contribute to that with everything I can.

“The opportunity to play in a new competition [the Guinness PRO14] and in a new country is also hugely exciting from a personal point of view.

Hailing Socino’s capture, Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill added: “We’re really pleased that Juan Pablo will be joining the club next season.

“He’s a fantastic player who has showcased his attacking talents at both Newcastle and Rotherham.

“He’s an experienced, strong ball carrier and he will only improve our squad heading into next season.”

Socino was named the RFU Championship Player of the Season for 2014 and won the Golden Boot award.