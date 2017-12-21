Edinburgh and Glasgow confirm teams for 1872 Cup

Have your say

Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors have both confirmed their teams for the 1872 Cup match on Saturday at Murrayfield.

Mark Bennett misses out altogether for Edinburgh, despite hopes he might be set to make his debut for Richard Cockerill’s side. Loosehead prop Daryl Marfo also misses out with a back complaint.

Finn Russell in action for Glasgow Warriors against Montpellier - but the Scotland international will start on the bench on Saturday. Picture: SNS Group

Blair Kinghorn reverts to his standard position of full-back despite a run-out against Krasny Yar at stand-off last week. He’s joined by Dougie Fife and Duhan van der Merwe in the back three.

After turning out at stand off against Krasny Yar last weekend, Blair Kinghorn reverts to his customary position of full-back. The 20-year-old is joined in the back three by wings Dougie Fife and Duhan van der Merwe.

Phil Burleigh returns to the starting XV in midfield, while Jaco van der Walt is reinstated at half-back after missing last week’s European Challenge Cup clash through illness.

Viliame Mata starts in the back-row alongside Cornell du Preez and Hamish Watson, with Ben Toolis and Grant Gilchrist in the second row.

A distinctly Scottish front-row will see captain Stuart McInally line up alongside Simon Berghan and Rory Sutherland.

Finn Russell is on the bench for Glasgow, with Pete Horne preferred at fly-half while Huw Jones returns to the starting XV after missing the Champions Cup match against Montpellier at the weekend.

Rob Harley returns from injury and starts on the blindside flank while Matt Smith and Samu Vunisa also get the nod in the back-row.

Jonny Gray, who penned a new deal earlier this week, will combine with Scott Cummings in the second-row.

The front-row is unchanged with Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown and Zander Fagerson all starting while there is no change to the half-backs either; Horne starting outside of Ali Price.

Alex Dunbar and the returning Jones are in midfield with Lee Jones, Tommy Seymour and Ruaridh Jackson completing the starting line-up.

Oli Kebble is named among the replacements, his first involvement since September.

Edinburgh XV

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Dougie Fife

13. James Johnstone

12. Phil Burleigh

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Jaco van der Walt

9. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Stuart McInally (captain)

3. Simon Berghan

4. Ben Toolis

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Viliame Mata

7. Hamish Watson

8. Cornell Du Preez

Replacements: 16. Neil Cochrane 17. Murray McCallum 18. Matt Shields 19. Fraser McKenzie 20. Jamie Ritchie 21. Nathan Fowles 22. Chris Dean 23. Darcy Graham

Glasgow XV

15. Ruaridh Jackson

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Huw Jones

12. Alex Dunbar

11. Lee Jones

10. Peter Horne

9. Ali Price

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Scott Cummings

5. Jonny Gray (captain)

6. Rob Harley

7. Matt Smith

8. Samu Vunisa

Replacements: 16. Pat MacArthur 17. Oli Kebble 18. Siua Halanukonuka 19. Kiran McDonald 20. Chris Fusaro 21. Henry Pyrgos 22. Finn Russell 23. Niko Matawalu