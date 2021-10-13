Dylan Richardson, Charlie Savala, Pierre Schoeman and Marshall Sykes named in Scotland training squad but no place for Ben Vellacott

Sharks' Dylan Richardson can play at openside flanker or hooker. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Richardson, who plays for the Cell C Sharks in his homeland, is a former South Africa Under-20 international and qualifies through his Scottish father. He can play openside flanker or hooker.

The other three new boys are the Edinburgh trio Pierre Schoeman, Marshall Sykes and Charlie Savala. But there is no place for Ben Vellacott, the scrum-half who has made such an outstanding start to the season with the capital club.

Schoeman, the South African prop, qualifies for Scotland after fulfilling the three-year residency rule in the summer.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named a training squad for the Autumn Nations Series. Picture: SNS Group

Lock forward Sykes is a former Scotland U20 cap and qualifies through his Dundee-born grandmother.

Sydney-born Savala is a former rugby league player who has had limited game-time as a stand-off with Edinburgh. His father is from Ayr.

The new quartet are among 14 uncapped players selected by Townsend for a two-day training camp ahead of the autumn matches against Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan.

The other uncapped players include on-form back-row player Rory Darge and his Glasgow Warriors team-mates Ross Thompson, Cole Forbes, Rufus McLean, Jamie Dobie and Sione Tuipulotu.

Edinburgh’s uncapped Luke Crosbie, Jamie Hodgson, Matt Currie and Jack Blain are also in the squad.

The group is made up predominantly of home-based players, 19 of whom featured in the 2021 Scotland summer squad which was unable to play its three intended matches due to Covid-19.

Scotland are unlikely to have access to their English-based players or Racing 92’s Finn Russell for the opening autumn Test against Tonga on October 30 because it falls outside the international window. The English and French leagues have full schedules on that weekend.

Ali Price, Hamish Watson and Zander Fagerson, who were all part of the Lions tour to South Africa and haven’t played since, are all named in the squad.

There are also returns for experienced hookers Stuart McInally and Fraser Brown who both missed the Six Nations with neck injuries.

Edinburgh centre Mark Bennett is also back in the Scotland squad after a fine start to the season.

The training squad will meet on Sunday 17 October and train on Monday 18 October at Oriam.

Townsend said: “It has been great to see both Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors make positive starts to their URC campaigns driven by some standout performances from both young and established players.

“With four tough Test matches ahead of us in this year’s Autumn Nations Series it is important we bring players together early, connect with them as coaches and enable them to grow as a group before the campaign gets underway against Tonga at BT Murrayfield. We’ll then move on to the challenge of facing in-form Australia, World Champions South Africa and a very dangerous Japan team.

“We are pleased with the depth we are able to call upon to make up this training squad and it provides a genuine opportunity for players to put their hand up for selection to the full Autumn Nations Series squad.”

Autumn Nations Training Squad

Forwards:

Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors – 13 caps

Nick Haining – Edinburgh Rugby – 8 caps

Hamish Watson – Edinburgh Rugby – 41 caps

Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors – uncapped

Dylan Richardson – Cell C Sharks – uncapped

Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby – 27 caps

Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby – uncapped

Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby – 45 caps

Jamie Hodgson – Edinburgh Rugby - uncapped

Rob Harley – Glasgow Warriors – 22 caps

Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby – uncapped

Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors – 38 caps

Oli Kebble – Glasgow Warriors – 8 caps

Murray McCallum – Glasgow Warriors – 3 caps

George Turner – Glasgow Warriors – 17 caps

Fraser Brown – Glasgow Warriors – 54 caps

Stuart McInally – Edinburgh Rugby – 40 caps

Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby – uncapped

Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors – 18 caps

Backs:

Rufus McLean – Glasgow Warriors – uncapped

Damien Hoyland – Edinburgh Rugby – 4 caps

Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby – 19 caps

Cole Forbes – Glasgow Warriors – uncapped

Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors – uncapped

Mark Bennett – Edinburgh Rugby – 22 caps

Matt Currie – Edinburgh Rugby – uncapped

Sam Johnson – Glasgow Warriors – 18 caps

James Lang – Edinburgh Rugby – 6 caps

Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors – 1 cap

Jack Blain – Edinburgh Rugby – uncapped

Blair Kinghorn – Edinburgh Rugby – 25 caps

Ross Thompson – Glasgow Warriors – uncapped

Charlie Savala – Edinburgh Rugby – uncapped

Ali Price – Glasgow Warriors – 42 caps

George Horne – Glasgow Warriors – 14 caps